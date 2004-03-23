Tuesday, March 23, 2004

just a couple of posts long but already sounding like a winner
And then do you know what Fiona Katie did next???

Fired an AK47!

Yes, the very first thing I did in Baghdad, just moments after I got out of the vehicle, I borrowed an AK47 from an Iraqi and fired it (into the air).
it is a bout a girl with a tool kit in Iraq apparently. This is why I love blogs, a million times better than television. I can't wait to see what she tries next. Go read Wires. [via the Guardian's weblog]
