And then do you know what Fiona Katie did next??? Fired an AK47! Yes, the very first thing I did in Baghdad, just moments after I got out of the vehicle, I borrowed an AK47 from an Iraqi and fired it (into the air).it is a bout a girl with a tool kit in Iraq apparently. This is why I love blogs, a million times better than television. I can't wait to see what she tries next. Go read Wires. [via the Guardian's weblog]
Tuesday, March 23, 2004
just a couple of posts long but already sounding like a winner